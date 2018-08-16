Call for bids: Supply and installation of one-hour rated fire doors in Nairobi

The British High Commission in Nairobi is inviting bids for fabrication and installation of 16 one-hour rated keep with access door at Lockwood apartment. Further details of the requirement are set out in the attached Statement of Requirements. Please include in your reply a nominated point of contact with telephone, e-mail and postal address details. […]

