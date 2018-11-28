Cameroon: African Development Bank approves €17.96 million Ring-Road project to improve socio-economic growth in the N orth-West province

The African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) has approved a €17.96 million loan to the Republic of Cameroon to finance the construction of a Ring-Road Project in the North-West Province of the country. The Ring Road project, which falls under phase three of the country’s Transport Sector Support Programme, aims to improve the movement of goods and […]

