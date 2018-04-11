Cameroon: British High Commission hosts Commonwealth Big Lunch

The British High Commission gathered Commonwealth partners, guests and school pupils at Kribi in the southern region of Cameroon on 6 April 2018 for a Commonwealth Big Lunch to celebrate the Commonwealth, community and build connections through food. The event was attended by members of the Commonwealth diplomatic family in Cameroon, the First Assistant to […]
