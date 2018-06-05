Cameroon: Joint Statement of The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Education, Scie ntific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Abduction of Education Personnel and attacks against Schools in the South-West Re gion of Cam

The Representative of UNICEF in Cameroon, Mr. Jacques Boyer, and the Director of the Regional Office of UNESCO for Central Africa and Representative for Cameroon, Mr. Salah Khaled, urge the kidnappers to release immediately ALL Education personnel who have been abducted in the South-West and North-West Regions of Cameroon. UNICEF and UNESCO in Cameroon are […]

The Representative of UNICEF in Cameroon, Mr. Jacques Boyer, and the Director of the Regional Office of UNESCO for Central Africa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...