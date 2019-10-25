Alwihda Info
Cameroon: Three Power Plants Financed by the African Development Bank to Reduce Power Cuts


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


For many years, Cameroon’s national electricity supply has been notoriously unreliable and subject to power cuts. The last significant electric system outage, which lasted eight hours, occurred last March and affected several of the country’s regions (the Far North, North, Littoral, Adamaoua, South and Centre regions). However, three projects financed by the African Development Bank […]

