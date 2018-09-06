Cannes Lions case studies or how not to make rubbish advertising

Cinemark (http://cinemark.co.za/), the official South African Cannes Lions (http://www.bizcommunity.com/CannesLions) representatives, in partnership with Bizcommunity, hosted the annual Insights and Trends from Cannes Lions sessions, which took place in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 29 August, and in Cape Town on Friday, 31 August 2018. The sold out sessions, driven by industry champion Ann Nurock were… Read more […]

Cinemark (http://cinemark.co.za/), th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...