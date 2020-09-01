Alwihda Info
Canon And NT-Ware Announce Support For Microsoft’s Universal Print


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Août 2020


Continuing their commitment to cloud-based solutions that help enable digital transformation, Canon Europe (https://www.Canon-Europe.com/) and NT-ware recently announced the upcoming support for Universal Print, developed by Microsoft. Organisations that wish to utilise Universal Print within their environment can benefit from the native support that will be built into imageRUNNER ADVANCE firmware… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/canon-and-ntware-announce-support-for-microsofts-un...

