Canon to operate production-level implementation of the Free Viewpoint Video System and provide highlight footage of Rugby World Cup 2019

Canon Inc. (Global.canon) announced today that during seven matches of Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from September 20 to November 2, the company will provide highlight footage created by the Free Viewpoint Video System to the International Games Broadcast Services (IGBS). These video highlights feature viewpoints and angles not possible with conventional cameras, […]

Canon Inc. (Global.canon) announced today that during seven matches of Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from September...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...