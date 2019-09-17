Alwihda Info
Canon to operate production-level implementation of the Free Viewpoint Video System and provide highlight footage of Rugby World Cup 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Canon Inc. (Global.canon) announced today that during seven matches of Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from September 20 to November 2, the company will provide highlight footage created by the Free Viewpoint Video System to the International Games Broadcast Services (IGBS). These video highlights feature viewpoints and angles not possible with conventional cameras, […]

