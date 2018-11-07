Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Centurion Law Group Acquires IMANI- Lawyers On Demand and launches an Africa-wide Flexible Legal Services Model


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Centurion Law Group (Centurion) ([www.Centurionlg.com](http://www.centurionlg.com/)), a pan-African law conglomerate, now offers the cost savings and efficiency of flexible legal services through its acquisition of IMANI-African Lawyers On Demand [http://IMANIlod.com/](http://imanilod.com/). Through Centurion Plus, a division of Centurion, corporate clients throughout Africa can select from a pool… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/centurion-law-group-acquires-imani-lawyers-on-deman...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/11/2018

Tchad : un groupe américain veut électrifier les centres de santé dans les zones rurales

Tchad : un groupe américain veut électrifier les centres de santé dans les zones rurales

Tchad : l’état d'avancement de la route transsaharienne en évaluation Tchad : l’état d'avancement de la route transsaharienne en évaluation 06/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : un groupe américain veut électrifier les centres de santé dans les zones rurales

06/11/2018

Tchad : Le G5 Sahel forme sa police pour renforcer la sécurité dans la zone

06/11/2018

ShelterTech Accelerator Program Comes to Kenya

06/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 4 ans après l’assassinat de sa mère, la fille de Hadje Haoua témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

Djibouti : L'autre façon de vivre la justice

Djibouti : L'autre façon de vivre la justice

Djibouti : Silence le régime autoritaire persécute ! Djibouti : Silence le régime autoritaire persécute ! 23/10/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 27/10/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu

Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu

Djibouti : l’école politique du parti le MoDeL est lancée Djibouti : l’école politique du parti le MoDeL est lancée 25/10/2018 - Le MoDeL

REACTION - 25/10/2018 - Ali Guedi Mohamed

Djibouti : 5 opposants devant la chambre d'accusation ce jeudi

Djibouti : 5 opposants devant la chambre d'accusation ce jeudi

Des éléments du polisario assiègent un site de la MINURSO à Mijek au Sahara Marocain Des éléments du polisario assiègent un site de la MINURSO à Mijek au Sahara Marocain 20/10/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.