Chad: Funding shortfall threatens Central African refugees

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s (March 16, 2018) press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is increasingly alarmed at the plight of thousands of Central African refugees who have […]

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s (March 16, 2018) press briefing at the Palais des Natio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...