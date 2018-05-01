Chad: UN experts call for stronger support to stop mercenaries, foreign fighters and end humanitarian crisis

The UN Working Group on mercenaries has called for more financial and other resources to stop armed conflict in Chad and surrounding countries and to put an end to human rights abuses committed by multiple actors, some of whom are foreign fighters and alleged mercenaries. The abuses identified include killings and torture. More resources will […]

The UN Working Group on mercenaries has called for more financial and other resources to stop armed conflict in Chad and surrounding countries ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...