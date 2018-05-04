Chairperson welcomes the recent positive developments in Guinea-Bissau

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the recent positive developments in Guinea-Bissau, in particular, the appointment of the new consensual Prime-Minister, Mr Aristides Gomes and the inclusive Government and commends the Bissau-Guinean actors for adhering to the 2016 Conakry Agreement. These developments demonstrate the commitment of […]
