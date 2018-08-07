Change of guard at the Kenya Rugby Union Secretariat

The Kenya Rugby Union (www.Kru.co.ke) Board of Directors announces to all Affiliates, Sponsors and the rugby fraternity that it has received with regret notice from Mr. Ronald Bukusi of his decision to resign as the Chief Executive Officer of KRU for personal reasons. Mr. Bukusi was appointed CEO on February 1 2015 at a time […]

