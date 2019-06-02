Alwihda Info
Chef Elijah Amoo Addo confirmed to address about How Food Can Foster Stronger Relations Between Europe and Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2019


The EurAfrican Forum organization ([www.EurAfricanForum.org](http://www.eurafricanforum.org/)) announced today that chef Elijah Amoo Addo, founder and CEO of the Food for All Africa, will deliver a pitch about how food can be a link between people and regions to establish stronger relations for Europe and Africa on the first day of the event, July 4, at the […]

