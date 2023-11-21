China, U.S. advance practical cooperation, promote communication, mutual understanding











The CIIE this year witnessed an unprecedented level of participation from the United States - over 200 American companies engaged in agriculture, automotive, technology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare industries joined the event.

By Yang Yi, Shi Yuanhao, Li Zhiwei, People's Daily The practical cooperation between China and the United States in recent years in trade, clean energy, and culture just demonstrates the close economic and social ties between the two countries and the aspirations of the two peoples.



Strengthening cooperation in various fields between China and the United States is in the interests of both countries and will also benefit the rest of the world.

Wines, almonds, cranberry sauce, cheese... Recently, these agricultural products from the United States attracted a lot of attention at the American Food and Agriculture pavilion, set up for the first time by the U.S. government at the China International Import Expo.

The California pavilion has attended the expo for six consecutive years, which, in the view of Jim Sutter, CEO of the U.S. Soybean Export Council, was a great signal.

"We value our partnership with China," Sutter said.



China and the U.S., as the world's top two economies, account for over 1/3 of the global economy, nearly 1/4 of the world's population, and approximately 1/5 of global bilateral trade. Bilateral trade between the two counties hit $760 billion last year, setting a record high.

Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said that American companies are eagerly looking forward to further expanding into the Chinese market. He believes that the economies of the United States and China should not decouple, and strengthening cooperation is beneficial for both peoples.



Located in Southern California, Lancaster is featured by sparse vegetation and exposed sand dunes. In 2013, Chinese new energy vehicle giant BYD established an electric bus factory in Lancaster, which was put into operation in the following year. BYD's arrival has brought vitality to this small city. The factory has employed nearly 1,000 local workers, with only a few engineers coming from China.



According to statistics, approximately 75 percent of the parts used for production at the Lancaster plant are sourced from American suppliers. Through investments in facilities, equipment, and other resources, BYD has brought opportunities for the development of the entire industrial chain. In 2020, BYD opened a forklift center in Rancho Dominguez, California, and established a service network across the United States, further enriching the diversity of its products and strengthening its services.



Recently, a group of local students who learn Chinese visited a subsidiary of China-based company Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Moraine, Dayton, Ohio. After the visit, they hailed the working environment and the mix of American and Chinese cultures at the facility. One student said that he hopes to get an opportunity to work in a Chinese company in the future and gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.



According to statistics, the automotive glass produced by this subsidiary takes 30 percent of the market share in the United States. It directly creates nearly 2,000 jobs for local communities and offers 6,000 jobs indirectly. Currently, the construction of a new factory by the subsidiary in Dayton has begun, and it is expected to be put into production by the third quarter of 2024.



Michael Davis, the city manager of Moraine, said that this will provide excellent employment opportunities for the workforce in Moraine and surrounding areas.



Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping noted that the economic structures of China and the United States are highly complementary, with closely intertwined interests. The economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is unstoppable and inseparable, he added.



The development of Fuyao in the United States demonstrates that "Made in China" and "Made in America" can promote and complement each other, making greater contributions to bilateral cooperation and local development.

In addition to economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges between China and the United States are also continuing to advance. This month, the 19th Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival have presented a series of exciting activities. Excellent Chinese films and TV shows are also hitting the screens in the United States.

The festival, which began in 2005, has become a highly anticipated film and television exchange event between the two countries after nearly 20 years of development. This year's festival featured over 30 offline screenings, with more than 100 Chinese and American film and television companies participating in film promotion meetings and virtual marketplaces, and over 1,000 film and television professionals from both countries attending the activities.

James Su, chairman of the Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival, noted that this year's activities aimed to promote exchange and cooperation in the film and television industry between China and the United States and build a bridge for communication and understanding with a more inclusive and open mindset.

This event showcases creativity and cultural diversity, proving the power of film to bring people together, said Mark Viane, Paramount's president of international theatrical distribution. He emphasized that the festival has played a significant role in promoting film industry collaboration between the two countries, facilitating the exchange of talent, ideas, and experiences.



Pic:

The California Cooperation Forum is held during the sixth China International Import Expo, Nov. 6, 2023 (Photo by Wang Shanhua)



