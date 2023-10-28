









English News China to firmly support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

According to a chair's statement of the third BRF, China has launched together with its cooperation partners more than 20 multilateral dialogue and cooperation platforms. The measures will play an important role in promoting mechanism construction and the implementation of projects.

By He Yin, People's Daily Chinese President Xi Jinping announced eight major steps China will take to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), injecting confidence and impetus into jointly creating a prosperous future.



The eight major steps include concrete goals, as well as important cooperation initiatives and institutional measures - building a multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network, supporting an open world economy, carrying out practical cooperation, promoting green development, advancing scientific and technological innovation, supporting people-to-people exchanges, promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthening institutional building for international Belt and Road cooperation.



These major steps are in line with promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, as well as the sustainable development of Belt and Road countries.



The steps have evoked strong resonance from all relevant parties. Some said the eight major steps inspire every participant in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and demonstrate China's commitment to practical cooperation and sharing opportunities. Some said these steps provide guidance for deepening Belt and Road international cooperation.



The eight major steps manifest the synergy of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.



Belt and Road countries have formed synergy among their policy coordination and development planning through international cooperation. Aiming for high-standard, sustainable and people-centered progress, they deliver benefits to all the people with fruitful results and contribute to their social and economic development.



China will speed up the high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express and vigorously integrate ports, shipping and trading services under the "Silk Road Maritime."



It will establish pilot zones for Silk Road e-commerce cooperation and enter into free trade agreements and investment protection treaties with more countries.



The country will remove all restrictions on foreign investment access in the manufacturing sector and hold the Global Digital Trade Expo annually. It will promote both signature projects and "small yet smart" livelihood programs.



Besides, China will host the Liangzhu Forum to enhance dialogue on civilizations with BRI partner countries.



Promoting connectivity, mutual benefit, common development, cooperation and win-win outcomes, the BRI will continue to gather positive energy for development.

International observers noted that these Chinese measures will further promote international trade and investment, foster global economic growth and make new contributions to improving global economic governance.



The eight major steps focus on the new development of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.



To pursue the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation is an essential requirement for promoting the high-quality development of the BRI. China will continue to deepen cooperation in areas such as green infrastructure, green energy and green transportation, step up support for the BRI International Green Development Coalition, and implement the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road.



China will continue to implement the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan, hold the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange, and increase the number of joint laboratories built with other parties to 100 in the next five years.



China has put forward the Global Initiative for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance. It stands ready to increase exchanges and dialogue with other countries and jointly promote the sound, orderly and secure AI development in the world.



Together with its cooperation partners, China released the Achievements and Prospects of Belt and Road Integrity Building and the High-Level Principles on Belt and Road Integrity Building.



It is believed globally that Belt and Road cooperation on digital and green development is painting a promising picture of economic growth, win-win cooperation, and common prosperity for participating countries.



The eight major steps improve mechanisms for high-quality Belt and Road international cooperation.



China will work with its BRI partner countries to strengthen the building of multilateral cooperation platforms covering energy, taxation, finance, green development, disaster reduction, anti-corruption, think tank, media, culture and other fields. China will continue to host the BRF and establish a secretariat for the Forum.



Kirill Babaev, director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted that the eight major steps announced by Xi will make the BRI achievements more impressive in the future.



"Belt and Road cooperation, robust and fruitful in its first decade, is now full of dynamism and vitality. We must embark with drive and enthusiasm on the new journey toward another golden decade," Xi said.



As long as all parties make continuous efforts, the BRI will surely embrace higher-quality and higher-level development, providing impetus for economic growth and common development of the world.



