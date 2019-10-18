Chinese Ambassador Zhao Yanbo attended the Groundbreaking Ceremony of China-aid Kazungula Primary School

On 15th October 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of China-aid Kazungula Primary School and delivered remarks. More than 300 guests from Botswana Government, Chobe District Council, Kazungula community and Chinese enterprises including Hon. Frans Van Der Westhuizen, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Machana Shamukuni,… […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...