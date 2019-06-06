Chinese Ambassador Zhao Yanbo visited F&G Botswana

On 31st May 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo visited F&G Botswana in Francistown, which was invested by a Chinese and began its operation in 2008. The company manufactures flavor and fragrance in Botswana and export its products to Chinese market. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/chinese-ambassador-zhao-yanbo-visited-fandg-botswana?lang=en

