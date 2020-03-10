Alwihda Info
Chinese government to contribute 20 million USD to WHO for supporting developing countries’ response to COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 11 Mars 2020 modifié le 11 Mars 2020 - 06:23

People's Daily app

China will contribute 20 million USD to the WHO in support of its global efforts in combating the COVID-19 epidemic and helping developing countries improve their response capacities and strengthen public health systems, Ambassador Chen Xu, Permanent Representative of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland said on Saturday.

Ambassador Chen says, due to the decisive and effective measures taken by the Chinese government and Chinese people to fight against the COVID-19, the epidemic prevention and control in China is achieving steady progress and positive development. China’s efforts not only protect the lives and health of its people, but also make an important contribution to the global public health security. China is willing to participate in international cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control with concrete actions, to support the WHO’s professional and coordination role, and to help developing countries with vulnerable public health systems effectively respond to the epidemic. Viruses respect no borders. In the spirit of solidarity, China will continue to work with the WHO and all parties to fight against the epidemic.

Dr Tedros expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Chinese government for its generosity by extending a helping hand to other developing countries at the critical moment of the global epidemic response, while overcoming its own difficulties. The WHO will continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to promote continuous substantial progress in international epidemic prevention and control efforts.

