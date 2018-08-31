Clarke Energy Has Been Named Preferred Bidder for Symbion Power’s Lake Kivu Power Projects, Featuring Approximately 25 of GE’s Jenbacher Gas Engines

Clarke Energy ([www.Clarke-Energy.com](http://www.clarke-energy.com/)) to Provide Approximately 25 of GE’s ([www.GE.com](http://www.ge.com/)) Jenbacher Gas Engines for Symbion Power’s ([Symbion-Power.com](http://www.symbion-power.com/)) Kivu 56 and KP1 Power Plants in Rwanda; Two Power Projects at Lake Kivu Will Increase Capacity by 81 Megawatts and Significantly Reduce the Current Cost of Generation… Read more on http://aposource.go-demo.com/press/clarke-energy-has-been-named-preferred-bidder-f...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...