Climate and disaster risk financing get fresh boost from African Development Bank

The President of African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)), Akinwumi A. Adesina, and the Bank’s Board of Governors held a high-level session on “Climate and Disaster Risk Financing” focusing on the Role of the African Risk Capacity (ARC) ([www.AfricanRiskCapacity.org](http://www.africanriskcapacity.org/)) and the Africa Disaster Risk Financing Program (ADRiFi) on Wednesday… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/climate-and-disaster-risk-financing-get-fresh-boo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...