Clinigen extends agreement with Eisai to supply Halaven®, Fycompa® and Lenvima® into 10 African countries


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, ‘Clinigen’) ([www.ClinigenGroup.com](http://www.clinigengroup.com/)), the global pharmaceutical and services company, has extended its exclusive agreement with Eisai Europe Ltd. ([www.Eisai.com](http://www.eisai.com/)) to obtain the marketing authorisation and subsequently launch Halaven® (eribulin), Fycompa® (perampanel) and Lenvima® (lenvatinib) into 10 African… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/clinigen-extends-agreement-with-eisai-to-supply-halaven...

