Committee Against Torture examines the situation in South Africa

The Committee against Torture this afternoon concluded its consideration of the second periodic report of South Africa on measures taken to implement the provisions of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Introducing the report, John Jeffery, Deputy Minister at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development of South […]

The Committee against Torture this afternoon concluded its consideration of the second periodic report ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...