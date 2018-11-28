Committee applauds Banyana on qualifying for African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Final and 2019 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) Women’s World Cup

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation congratulates the South African national women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana, on its astonishing win during the 2018 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-finals held in Ghana last night. The team’s 2-0 win over Mali would not only see it through to the Afcon finals against Nigeria on Saturday, […]
