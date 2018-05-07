Committee on Auditor-General supports Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) decision on KPMG and NKONKI

The Standing Committee on the Auditor-General has expressed its support of the decision made by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) to terminate contracts with Nkonki and KPMG auditing firms. The AGSA briefed the committee about its decision today, saying the decision was made in order to protect its reputation and those of state entities. […]

The Standing Committee on the Auditor-General has expressed its support of the decision made by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...