Committee on Mineral Resources welcomes Joint Submission by Four Unions Aimed at Improving the Safety and Health of Mineworkers

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources has welcomed a collaborative union submission on health and safety challenges facing the mining industry. Although generally applicable to mining, the report focused on the challenges faced by miners at Sibanye-Stillwater where 22 fatalities have been recorded since January 2018. The committee is currently on a week-long oversight visit […]

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources has welcomed a collaborative union submission on health and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...