Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste

The Standing Committees on Finance; the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa); the Portfolio Committees on Trade and Industry and; the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration met with the former Chief Executive Officer of Steinhoff, Mr Markus Jooste. Today’s meeting is the fourth meeting held this year by the committees on the Steinhoff […]

The Standing Committees on Finance; the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa); the Portfolio Committees on Trade and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...