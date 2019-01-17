Conference on Disarmament to hold First Public Plenary of its 2019 Session on Monday, 21 January

The Conference on Disarmament, the world’s single multilateral forum for disarmament negotiations, will hold the first public plenary of its 2019 session on Monday, 21 January at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The session will open under the presidency of Ukraine. The presidency of the Conference rotates among its Member States according to the […]

The Conference on Disarmament, the world’s single multilateral forum for disarmament negotiations, will hold the first public ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...