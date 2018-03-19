Congolese flee horrific violence for Uganda

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is working with partner organizations in western Uganda to support a growing number of people, most of […]

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva: UNHCR...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...