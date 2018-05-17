Continued progress in Guinea-Bissau

Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the Security Council Briefing on Guinea-Bissau: Thank you very much Madame President and may I also thank Ambassador Zerihoun and Ambassador Mauro Vieira for their briefings and although he’s left us for technical difficulties I’d like to thank Executive Director Fedadov. It […]
