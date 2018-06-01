Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Cooperatives can bolster inclusive growth in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Africa boasts huge potential for social and economic development, with agribusiness poised to play a major role. Without policies and partnerships that enable smallholder farmers – including subsistence farmers and pastoralists – to participate in and benefit from the growth, that opportunity will turn into risk, FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva said today. “Inclusiveness […]

Africa boasts huge potential for social and economic development, with agribusiness ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



