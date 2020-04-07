Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: Africa CDC Dashboard brings timely and factual updates on COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Avril 2020


Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) remains committed to bringing you timely & factual information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Africa. Check our new [Dashboard](https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dashboard?src=hashtag_click) via [http://africacdc.org](https://t.co/7xkrFH4etK?amp=1) & social media pages for regular updates & other resources on COVID-19. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-cdc-dashboard-brings-timely-and-factual-updates...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


