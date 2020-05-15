Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 could deepen food insecurity, malnutrition in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) today expressed concern at the potential impact of COVID-19 on food security, which is likely to exacerbate the already considerable burden of malnutrition in Africa. The impact of the disease is expected to be greater among those grappling with food scarcity and malnutrition, while widespread food insecurity will likely increase […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...