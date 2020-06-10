Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants

Thousands of irregular and undocumented migrants in Lebanon have lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19 and the economic crisis. Many have begun to return home to Ethiopia. Sewasew Gereme is among the returnees. She chose to return from Lebanon five months ago, at the onset of the pandemic, when she was dismissed by her employer. […]

