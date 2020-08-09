Coronavirus – Africa: UN Experts – Sanctions proving deadly during COVID pandemic, humanitarian exemptions not working

People in countries under sanctions cannot protect themselves against COVID-19 or get life-saving treatment if they fall ill because humanitarian exemptions to the sanctions are not working, UN human rights experts* said today. “Sanctions are bringing suffering and death in countries like Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen,” said Alena Douhan, special rapporteur on […]

