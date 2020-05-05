Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mai 2020


Highlights – While the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak remains in the United States and Western Europe, WHO has reported worrying upward trends in various parts of Africa, the Americas, and Eastern Europe, without a concentrated outbreak so far in refugee and internally displaced camps and settlements. – As of 20 April 2020, UNHCR estimated […]

Tchad : nomination de 22 fonctionnaires dont 9 préfets dans les provinces

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n'est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais

Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

