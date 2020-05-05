Coronavirus – Africa: UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response

Highlights – While the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak remains in the United States and Western Europe, WHO has reported worrying upward trends in various parts of Africa, the Americas, and Eastern Europe, without a concentrated outbreak so far in refugee and internally displaced camps and settlements. – As of 20 April 2020, UNHCR estimated […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...