Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (44,911) deaths (1,810), and recoveries (15,196)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mai 2020


African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (44,911) deaths (1,810), and recoveries (15,196) by region: Central (4,011 cases; 128 deaths; 1,212 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon 2,077; 64; 953), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (117; 10; 39), Congo (231; 10; 25), DRC (684; 34; 80), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon […]

TCHAD - 04/05/2020

Tchad : deux morts dans un drame à l'usine Pala 2 de la Coton Tchad

Tchad : le général Béchir Ali Haggar est décédé

04/05/2020

Tchad : nomination de 22 fonctionnaires dont 9 préfets dans les provinces

04/05/2020

Tchad : remplacement et permutation de cinq gouverneurs par décret

04/05/2020
Tchad : au Ouaddaï, les journalistes arabophones mobilisés face au Covid-19
POINT DE VUE - 03/05/2020 - Célestin Topona Moncga

Un "03 mai" dans la douleur au Tchad

ANALYSE - 04/05/2020 - Eric Topona Mocnga

Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

