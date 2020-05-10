Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (61,181) deaths (2,239), and recoveries (20,932)

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (61,181) deaths (2,239), and recoveries (20,932) by region: Central (5,335 cases; 208 deaths; 1,601 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), Central African Republic (143; 0; 12), Chad (322; 31; 53), Congo (287; 10; 45), DRC (991; 41; 136), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon […]
