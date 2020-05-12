Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243)

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243) by region: Central (5,718 cases; 214 deaths; 1,850 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,579; 114; 1,465), Central African Republic (179; 0; 12), Chad (322; 31; 53), Congo (287; 10; 45), DRC (1,024; 41; 141), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243) by region: Central (...
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243) by region: Central (...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...