Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (104,279) deaths (3,185), and recoveries (41,717)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (104,279) deaths (3,185), and recoveries (41,717) by region: Central (10,804 cases; 329 deaths; 2,936 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,400; 159; 1,822), Central African Republic (552; 1; 18), Chad (611; 59; 196), Congo (469; 16; 137), DRC (2,025; 63; 312), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (104,279) deaths (3,185), and recoveries (41,717) by region: Cen...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (104,279) deaths (3,185), and recoveries (41,717) by region: Cen...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...