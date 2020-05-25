Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920) by region: Central (11,906 cases; 340 deaths; 3,094 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,890; 165; 1,865), Central African Republic (604; 1; 22), Chad (675; 60; 215), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,297; 67; 337), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon […]
