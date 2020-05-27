Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (116,049) deaths (3,488), and recoveries (46,714)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (116,049) deaths (3,488), and recoveries (46,714) by region: Central (12,426 cases; 350 deaths; 3,281 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (5,044; 171; 1,917), Central African Republic (652; 1; 22), Chad (687; 61; 244), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,402; 68; 340), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon […]
