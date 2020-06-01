Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (142,289) deaths (4,084), and recoveries (59,864)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mai 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (142,289) deaths (4,084), and recoveries (59,864) by region: Central (15,748 cases; 390 deaths; 5,693 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (5,904; 191; 3,568), Central African Republic (962; 1; 23), Chad (759; 65; 470), Congo (571; 19; 161), DRC (3,049; 72; 448), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (142,289) deaths (4,084), and recoveries (59,864) by region:...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/05/2020

Tchad : "les producteurs risquent de subir les deux calamités : la Covid-19 et la famine"

Tchad : "les producteurs risquent de subir les deux calamités : la Covid-19 et la famine"

COVID-19 : Des étudiants tchadiens à l'étranger sollicitent le président pour une aide d'urgence COVID-19 : Des étudiants tchadiens à l'étranger sollicitent le président pour une aide d'urgence 31/05/2020

Populaires

COVID-19 : Des étudiants tchadiens à l'étranger sollicitent le président pour une aide d'urgence

31/05/2020

Tchad : plus de 60% de guérisons de Covid-19

31/05/2020

Tchad : dans la Tandjilé Ouest, un conflit évité entre deux cantons

31/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la Covid-19 bouscule la fête de l'Aid El Fitr
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 29/05/2020 - Aliou TALL

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Tchad : L’élevage et l’agriculture à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Tchad : L’élevage et l’agriculture à l’épreuve du Covid-19 27/05/2020 - Mahamat Al-moukhtar Idriss Annour

REACTION - 28/05/2020 - Gerlin Olin

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi