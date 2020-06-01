Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (142,289) deaths (4,084), and recoveries (59,864)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (142,289) deaths (4,084), and recoveries (59,864) by region: Central (15,748 cases; 390 deaths; 5,693 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (5,904; 191; 3,568), Central African Republic (962; 1; 23), Chad (759; 65; 470), Congo (571; 19; 161), DRC (3,049; 72; 448), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
