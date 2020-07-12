Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (578,734) deaths (12,996), and recoveries (287,563)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (578,734) deaths (12,996), and recoveries (287,563) by region: Central (40,443 cases; 834 deaths; 22,351 recoveries): Burundi (232; 1; 141), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,288; 53; 1,145), Chad (874; 74; 790), Congo (2,103; 47; 602), DRC (8,033; 189; 3,615), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,942; 46; […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (578,734) deaths (12,996), and recoveries (287,563)...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (578,734) deaths (12,996), and recoveries (287,563)...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...