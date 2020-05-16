Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (78,613) deaths (2,642), and recoveries (29,676)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mai 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (78,613) deaths (2,642), and recoveries (29,676) by region: Central (7,463 cases; 287 deaths; 2,217 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (327; 0; 13), Chad (428; 48; 88), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,370; 61; 229), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon […]

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (78,613) deaths (2,642), and recoveries (29,676) by region: Central ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



