Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Mai 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109) by region: Central (8,885 cases; 295 deaths; 2,451 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (366; 0; 18), Chad (519; 53; 117), Congo (414; 15; 112), DRC (1,629; 61; 290), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon […]

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109) by region: Centra...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/05/2020

Tchad : la distribution de vivres va débuter demain, environ 2.2 millions de personnes concernées

Tchad : la distribution de vivres va débuter demain, environ 2.2 millions de personnes concernées

Tchad - Covid-19 : Pr. Choua Ouchemi désigné pour piloter la coordination nationale de riposte sanitaire Tchad - Covid-19 : Pr. Choua Ouchemi désigné pour piloter la coordination nationale de riposte sanitaire 19/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination de 23 personnes à la Coordination nationale de riposte sanitaire

19/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : fête du Ramadan, le CSAI demande aux fidèles de prier chez eux

19/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : Pr. Choua Ouchemi désigné pour piloter la coordination nationale de riposte sanitaire

19/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : des masques distribués aux couches vulnérables à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 18/05/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Article 51 : Monsieur le Président, la Constitution algérienne crée deux statuts de citoyen(ne)s !

Article 51 : Monsieur le Président, la Constitution algérienne crée deux statuts de citoyen(ne)s !

Refus implicite de renouvellement de titre de séjour "étudiant" : Arrêté du préfet annulé par le juge administratif Refus implicite de renouvellement de titre de séjour "étudiant" : Arrêté du préfet annulé par le juge administratif 16/05/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi