Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (92,348) deaths (2,912), and recoveries (36,117)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (92,348) 111011 deaths (2,912), and recoveries (36,117) by region: Central (9,164 cases; 299 deaths; 2,522 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (441; 0; 18), Chad (545; 56; 139), Congo (420; 15; 132), DRC (1,731; 61; 302), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), […]
