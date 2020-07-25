Coronavirus – African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (811,260) deaths (17,105), and recoveries (463,156)

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-15 cases (811,260) deaths (17,105), and recoveries (463,156) by region: Central (45,315 cases; 889 deaths; 29,073 recoveries): Burundi (345; 1; 270), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,593; 59; 1,483), Chad (915; 75; 805), Congo (3,038; 51; 756), DRC (8,801; 204; 5,305), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,984; 49; […]
