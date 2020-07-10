Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 10 July 2020, 5 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (543,136), deaths (12,474), and recoveries (265,806) by region: Central (39,424 cases; 816 deaths; 21,340 recoveries): Burundi (226; 1; 141), Cameroon (14,524; 342; 11,360), CAR (4,200; 52; 1,142), Chad (873; 74; 788), Congo (2,028; 47; 589), DRC (7,905; 189; 3,513), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,871; 46; […]
