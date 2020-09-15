Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 September 2020, 6 pm


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Septembre 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,360,635) deaths (32,809), and recoveries (1,108,235) by region: Central (56,489 cases; 1,065 deaths; 48,908 recoveries): Burundi (472; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,271; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,772; 62; 1,828), Chad (1,085; 81; 940), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,401; 267; 9,817), Equatorial Guinea (5,000; 83; 4,496), Gabon (8,654; 53; […]

